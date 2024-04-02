MAT May 2024: AIMA revamps exam structure to provide an efficient experience

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has brought in an evolved version of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for admissions into MBA & PGDM programs. The new version of the exam aims to offer a fresh perspective on management education aligned with industry practices and growing educational requirements.(Hindustan Times)

According to a press release by AIMA, MAT 2.0 which will be introduced from May 2024 is an evolved version of the exam and aims to cover new segments like current business and economic trends.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The new version of the exam aims to offer a fresh perspective on management education aligned with industry practices and growing educational requirements.

“We have received valuable feedback from numerous business schools and stakeholders, urging us to prioritize sections aligning with emerging trends. Consequently, we have made significant adjustments to both the exam questions and structure in consultation with our partner institutions. The advancing landscape of business, driven by the increasing influence of Fintech and technology, has necessitated a paradigm shift in our approach. We are now placing greater emphasis on topics traditionally overlooked in management education, thereby equipping aspiring students with the knowledge and skills essential for success in today's dynamic business environment,” said Daljeet Singh, Director AIMA.

Changes in the exam structure, content focus, and duration are included in MAT 2.0. Candidates will now need to attempt 150 questions within 120 minutes of the exam duration. MAT 2.0 is scheduled to be conducted through various modes, including Paper Based Test (PBT), Computer Based Test (CBT) and Internet Based Test (IBT) and offers candidates flexibility in choosing a mode that best suits their preferences and convenience, mentioned AIMA.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates in any discipline. Final-year students of Graduate courses can also apply.

Application Fee:

The examination fee for MAT May 2024 is ₹2100/-. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of ₹1200/-.

For more information regarding test dates, registration and more, visit the official website.