MIT-WPU and ICAI join hands to enhance accounting and financial education in the country

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 31, 2023 03:40 PM IST

The MoU was formalized during the "R.I.D.E" conclave, a 5-day event centered around Research, Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate to enhance accounting and finance education in the country.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) signed a MoU to collaborate to enhance accounting and finance education in the country.(Handout)

According to a press release by the MIT World Peace University, the MoU was formalized during the "R.I.D.E" conclave, a 5-day event centered around Research, Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship, which took place at the university's Kothrud Campus.

“The MOU encourages cooperation and interaction between respective staff, including inter-institutional visits, faculty exchange, academic publications, research and educational collaboration, and Faculty Development Programmes (FDP) in the areas of common interest among many other things," said Dr R M Chitnis, Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU.

“Today ICAI and MIT-WPU are coming together for the cause of students, knowledge, research, innovation and entrepreneurship. The Chartered Accountancy course is not only for commerce students but for all the streams. Corporates like L&T, Unilever, Birla Group and many more prefer Chartered Accountants at their top positions. This qualification makes you employable enough that you are never left jobless once you qualify. ICAI has started the largest Digital Learning Hub which is free of cost. I welcome all the students to take benefit of this facility. This MOU will write a new chapter in the histories of ICAI and MITWPU," said CA C V Chitale, Central Council Member, The ICAI.

The occasion saw the presence of Rahul V Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU, Dr R M Chitnis, Vice Chancellor of MIT-WPU in Pune, CA Chandrashekhar V Chitale, a Central Council Member of The ICAI, and CA Rajesh Agrawal, who serves as the Chairman of the Pune Branch of WIRC of ICAI, among other guests, mentioned the press release.

