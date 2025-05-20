Menu Explore
48th Lala Raghubir Singh Hot Weather Cricket Tournament at Modern School Barakhamba Road from May 20

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2025 06:55 PM IST

Modern School Barakhamba Road is organising the 48th Lala Raghubir Singh Hot Weather Cricket Tournament from May 20, 2025.

Modern School Barakhamba Road is organising the 48th Lala Raghubir Singh Hot Weather Cricket Tournament from May 20, 2025. The opening ceremony was graced by the august presence of Mr Ashok Pratap Singh, Former President, Board of Trustees, Modern Schools; Justice Mudgal, Chairman, SMC Modern Barakhamba; Mr Rishab Gulati, Member, SMC, Modern Barakhamba and Dr Vijay Datta, Principal, Modern Barakhamba. The esteemed guests also included Members of MSOSA and PTA Body.

The tournament featured four groups comprising twelve competent teams, showcasing the school's commitment to promoting cricketing talent and sportsmanship.

 

The event aims to provide a platform for the players to demonstrate their skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship. With a rich history spanning 48 years, the tournament has become a prestigious platform for young cricketers to shine.

The Lala Raghubir Hot Weather Cricket aims to execute his vision of developing well rounded individuals who excel in various aspects of life. It reflects the school's commitment to sports excellence. We wish the participating teams best of luck and look forward to an exciting tournament!

News / Education News / education news / 48th Lala Raghubir Singh Hot Weather Cricket Tournament at Modern School Barakhamba Road from May 20
