MP schools for classes 6 to 12 will resume from September 1, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that classes for standards 6 to 12 will be held with 50 per cent capacity in all schools of the state from September 1.
ANI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 10:40 AM IST

"CM and Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) Inder Singh discussed in a meeting to start the classes in government and non-government schools of the state from 1st September in the presence of 50 per cent students," said CMO.

"The classes for standard 9 to 12 were being held twice a week. Now the classes will be held on all working days. Decision over the resumption of classes for standard 1 to 5 will be taken on the basis of the situation after a week," tweeted Chouhan.

Chauhan further directed the officials concerned to make sure that strict adherence to COVID protocols should be followed in all the schools.

Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.