National Teacher Award 2021 Live: President Kovind to honour 44 teachers today
- President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, September 5, will virtually give the national teacher award to 44 teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, September 5, will virtually give the national teacher award to 44 teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. “On the occasion of #teachersday. Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate the best teachers of the country with National Awards,” Rashtrapati Bhavan has tweeted.
Sunday will also mark the beginning of Shikshak Parv-2021 under the Ministry of Education. The programme will be held in online mode and continue till September 17.
The purpose of National Award to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 05, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends wishes to teaching fraternity
“On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times," PM Modi has tweeted.
-
SEP 05, 2021 10:27 AM IST
44 teachers to receive National Teacher Award 2021
A total of 44 meritorious teachers will receive the national teacher award 2021.
Get our daily newsletter
National Teacher Award 2021 Live: President Kovind to honour 44 teachers today
- President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, September 5, will virtually give the national teacher award to 44 teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.
Cong seeks SC-monitored probe into JEE exam paper leak
Delhi govt to celebrate Teachers' Day as 'Abhar Diwas', award 122 teachers
OP Chautala scores 88 marks in Class 10 English compartment exam
Faculties of MoE's TEQIP project demand regularisation of services
Numbers of Teachers' Awards increased to 122 from 103, says Delhi Deputy CM
Will move in accordance with SC's final order for Class 11 exam: V Sivankutty
School heads need to play role of education leaders: Sisodia
St Stephen's releases UG cutoff; at 99.5% Economics (H) highest
IITs to hold research & development fair in November: Education minister
IIM Kozhikode initiates supernumerary MBA seats for international candidates
Union Education Minister to virtually meet VCs of Central Universities today
Students securing 60% marks in Bengal board exams eligible for scholarship: CM
Kerala government to increase class 11 seats in schools in seven districts
- The Kerala government has decided to increase seats for class 11 in government and aided higher secondary schools in seven districts of the state, education minister V. Sivankutty said on Thursday.
Kerala to set up expert panel to study practicality of reopening schools
- Despite concerns about increasing COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government is mulling to reopen schools as it has decided to set up an expert panel to study the present circumstances in the state and submit a report in this regard.