Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release top institutes list today
news

NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release top institutes list today

NIRF Ranking 2021 will be released by Education Minister on September 9, 2021. The event will be conducted at 12 noon. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 08:19 AM IST
NIRF Ranking 2021: Education Minister to release top institutes list today(nirfindia.org)

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF Rankings 2021 on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The list of top institutes of the country will be available on the official site of National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF on nirfindia.org. The new ranking list will be released by the Minister at 12 noon. 

Through the NIRF, the government ranks higher educational institutions on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. The list is released by the Ministry after judging all colleges and universities on these parametres. 

This year NIRF will release the sixth annual ranking list of higher educational institutes in the country. The rankings will be announced for ten categories-  Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

The Ministry of Education has shared a tweet in his regard. The tweet reads, “Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp will be releasing the new ranking of Indian Education Institutions facilitated by NIRF on the 9th of September, 2021 at 12 pm.” The youtube link to watch the event is also attached with the tweet. Check here. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirf rankings nirf ranking dharmendra pradhan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

First batch of girl cadets take admission in Sainik School Kazhakootam

J-K: Community classes being held for tribal students 

Institutions in Kerala to open from Oct 4 for UG, PG final year students: CM  

Reopen schools or disaster looms, experts tell Indian authorities
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP