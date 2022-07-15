NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras best Engineering college, see complete list

NIRF 2022: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is the best Engineering college in the country, in addition to being the best overall institution, as per the 2022 edition of NIRF India ranking. NIRF 2022 live updates.

IIT Delhi has been placed in the second spot, followed by IITs at Kanpur, Kharagpur and Roorkee.

NIT Trichy or Tiruchirappali and NIT Karnataka are the only two non-IITs placed in top 10. Complete list given below:

NIRF 2022: Top Engineering colleges in India

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati NIT Trichy IIT Hyderabad NIT Karnataka

