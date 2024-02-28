NMC takes step against suicides, forms national task force to address mental health problems among medical students

To address concerns related to depression and suicide among medical students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has constituted a national task force to analyze factors contributing to these challenges and propose evidence-based strategies for improving mental health. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has constituted a national task force to address concerns related to depression and suicide among medical students. (HT Photo)

The 15-member task force comprises Dr B M Suresh, Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), as chairman.

"Mental health of medical students has been a cause of concern in the recent past leading to depression and suicide by medical students. To address this issue, a National Task Force has been constituted by the anti-ragging committee of the National Medical Commission (NMC)," an office order issued on February 21 said.

According to the terms and references, the task force shall study existing literature and data on mental health and suicide of medical students, analyze factors contributing to these challenges, and propose evidence-based strategies for improving mental health and preparation for suicides.

The committee will also visit the colleges where incidents of suicides have been reported.

The task force shall submit a comprehensive report outlining key findings and actionable recommendations for promoting the mental health of the medical students by May 31, 2024. It will also submit the monthly progress report to the anti-ragging cell.

The task force shall convene regular meetings, either virtually or in person, as necessary to fulfill its mandate.

Additionally, the committees may visit the medical colleges where the incidents of suicide have been reported.