Walmart launches Center for Tech Excellence at IIT Madras to empower MSMEs

Walmart Global Tech (WGT) and IIT Madras joined hands to establish the Walmart Center for Tech Excellence with an aim to empower MSMEs in the manufacturing and retail sectors. The newly established center will work towards developing cutting-edge solutions that will help MSMEs scale operational efficiency and profitability by adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with digitisation.

The center aims to work towards building an open-sourced, domain-agnostic platform. Engineering analytics solutions will be developed here, making them widely accessible, mentioned the press release.

“As a people-led, tech-powered organization, we believe in using technology to serve people—and not the other way round. The Walmart Center for Tech Excellence reiterates our commitment to communities and purpose to help people live better. As an IITM alumnus, I am especially proud of our ongoing partnership. I’m both excited and confident about the potential of our center to drive innovation in AI and make a positive impact in the MSME community in India," said Suresh Kumar, Global CTO and CDO, Walmart Inc.

“The growth of MSMEs is very crucial for economic prosperity. IIT Madras has initiated many projects in this direction including the one that helps MSMEs in reducing energy consumption. The research carried out through the Walmart Center will be of immense value to the MSMEs," said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

