 Walmart launches Center for Tech Excellence at IIT Madras to empower MSMEs | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / Walmart launches Center for Tech Excellence at IIT Madras to empower MSMEs

Walmart launches Center for Tech Excellence at IIT Madras to empower MSMEs

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 28, 2024 05:24 PM IST

The center aims to work towards building an open-sourced, domain-agnostic platform.

Walmart Global Tech (WGT) and IIT Madras joined hands to establish the Walmart Center for Tech Excellence with an aim to empower MSMEs in the manufacturing and retail sectors.

The newly established center will work towards developing cutting-edge solutions that will help MSMEs scale operational efficiency and profitability by adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with digitisation.
The newly established center will work towards developing cutting-edge solutions that will help MSMEs scale operational efficiency and profitability by adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with digitisation.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, the newly established center will work towards developing cutting-edge solutions that will help MSMEs scale operational efficiency and profitability by adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with digitisation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The center aims to work towards building an open-sourced, domain-agnostic platform. Engineering analytics solutions will be developed here, making them widely accessible, mentioned the press release.

“As a people-led, tech-powered organization, we believe in using technology to serve people—and not the other way round. The Walmart Center for Tech Excellence reiterates our commitment to communities and purpose to help people live better. As an IITM alumnus, I am especially proud of our ongoing partnership. I’m both excited and confident about the potential of our center to drive innovation in AI and make a positive impact in the MSME community in India," said Suresh Kumar, Global CTO and CDO, Walmart Inc.

“The growth of MSMEs is very crucial for economic prosperity. IIT Madras has initiated many projects in this direction including the one that helps MSMEs in reducing energy consumption. The research carried out through the Walmart Center will be of immense value to the MSMEs," said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Also Read: IIT Madras creates record: Patents double up to 300 in 2023, international patents climb to 105 from 58

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On