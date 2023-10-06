Veer Gatha Project 3.0: Over 1.36 crore school students from across the country participate enthusiastically

More than 1.36 crore school students from 36 states and UTs participated enthusiastically in the 3rd edition of the Veer Gatha Project.

The students sent poems, paintings, essays, videos, etc. to honour the acts of bravery and sacrifice of the officers/personnel of the Armed Forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The students sent poems, paintings, essays, videos, etc. to honour the acts of bravery and sacrifice of the officers/personnel of the Armed Forces.

"Project Veer Gatha was instituted under the Gallantry Awards Portal (GAP) in 2021 with the aim of disseminating the details of the acts of bravery of the Gallantry Awardees and the life stories of these brave hearts among the students so as to raise the spirit of patriotism and instil in them values of civic consciousness. Project Veer Gatha deepened this noble aim by providing a platform for the school students to do creative projects/activities based on gallantry award winners," according to a Ministry of Education press release.

Two editions of the Veer Gatha Project (i.e., Edition-I and Edition-II) have been conducted in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the Veer Gatha Project 3.0, the following activities have been conducted to date.

Activities at the School Level: Schools have conducted various projects/activities (from July 28, 2023, to September 30, 2023) and have uploaded a total of four best entries from each school on the MyGov portal.

"Simultaneously, to bring about awareness among school students about the Gallantry Award Winners of our country, the Ministry of Defence, through its field organisations, Army/Navy/Airforce, has organised virtual/ face-to-face awareness programmes/sessions for schools across the country," read the release.

More than 8 lakh students participated in the Veer Gatha Project (Edition-I) and more than 19 lakh students participated in the Veer Gatha Project (Edition-II).

"During the Veer Gatha Project (Edition-I) and (Edition-II), 25 winners (the Super 25) were selected, and their felicitation was done by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Defence in New Delhi. However, in the Veer Gatha Project (3.0), 100 winners (the Super 100) will be selected at the national level, and their felicitation will be done jointly by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi. Each winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000," as per the release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, in Veer Gatha Project 3.0, there will be winners in the district (04 winners) and State / UT (08 winners), and all such winners will be felicitated by the respective district and State / UT.