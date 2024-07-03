Over 7000 Class 10 & 12 Tripura candidates to sit for bochhor bachao exam in July, details inside

Over 7,000 students of both Class 10 and 12 would appear for bochhor bachao (save year) that is expected to be held in the last week of July, said a board official on Wednesday. The bochhor bachao examinations were introduced by the Tripura government in 2020 to allow students who failed to pass in two subjects, to get promoted to the next class or entry to college, after clearing a retest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The bochhor bachao examinations were introduced by the Tripura government in 2020 to allow students who failed to pass in two subjects, to get promoted to the next class or entry to college, after clearing a retest. The students need to get a minimum of 150 marks in their examinations.

Of a total of 2042 class 10 candidates who applied for a review of their examination papers, 747 candidates got fresh numbers, 21 students who failed the exams, got pass marks and seven students who failed the exam, now would sit for bochhor bachao to clear their two subjects.

In a similar case, a total of 1385 Class 12 candidates applied for review after which 510 candidates' results were changed and only one candidate would appear for the bochhor bachao examinations.

" No students who failed in Class 12 board examinations have passed after review", TBSE president Dr. Dhananjoy Gan Choudhury told the media persons at the TBSE office today.

TBSE secretary Dulal Dey informed that a total of 3,199 candidates of Class 10 and a total of 4236 Class 12 candidates, after review, would appear for the bochhor bachao examinations.

The students who would appear for the examinations need to submit their forms to their respective schools from July 8 till 11 and the TBSE should get these forms from July 12 to 15.

" We shall announce the schedule of the exam in a week. The exam will be held in the last week of July", he told.

"After review results, the pass percentage of Class 10 stands at 87.59%. The students who got pass marks in the review, only 1 or 2 marks have been hiked", said Dey.

The TBSE, earlier on May 24, declared results of both Class 10 and 12 that recorded 87.54% and 79. 27% respectively.

A total of 33739 Class 10 students including 17952 females and 25,350 students of Class 12 including 13334 females appeared for the board examinations this year.

The Class 12 or higher secondary examinations started on March 1 and continued till March 30 while the Class 10 examinations began on March 2 and continued till March 23.

A total of 39 schools recorded 100 percent passes and another 13 schools recorded 100 percent failure in Class 12 and in the case of Class 10, a total of 310 schools recorded 100 percent passes while students from a total of 16 schools failed to pass the exams.

Last year, the pass percentage of Class 10 and Class 12 were 86.02% and 83.24% respectively.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 86 percent and for Class 12, it was 94.46 percent. The pass percentage of Class 12 in 2023 was less by 11% compared to 2022.

