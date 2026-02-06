Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PM Modi to address students at 10 am today, 4.5 crore participate
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PPC will be held today at 10 am. PM Modi will address students, teachers and parents during the event. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be featured on February 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students, teachers and parents at 10 am today. The Prime Minister has been interacting with exam warriors across the country. This year the interactive sessions were held with exam warriors in Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam, and at the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi....Read More
This year the total number of participants are 4,50,13,379 our of which 4,19,14,056 students, 24,84,259 teachers and 6,15,064 parents have registered.
The event will be telecast on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel, Doordarshan (DD), and the Ministry of Education’s social media platforms. Additionally, the following OTT platforms, such as WAVES OTT, Amazon Prime Video, Jio, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and Spotify (audio platform), will stream Pariksha Pe Charcha live. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Watch PPC 2026 Here (To begin at 10 am)
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: ‘Exam Warriors’ book available for all
The Prime Minister has condensed his views in his book titled “Exam Warriors”, available in multiple languages as well as Braille, where he has stressed belief in self and underscored the need to talk about these issues so that our children have the fun-filled childhood they deserve.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Where to watch PPC?
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Watch what Actor Rajkumar Rao said to students
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: When will the event begin?
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Official update
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Other channels where PPC can be watched
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Official channels to watch PPC
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Number of participants
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: What happened so far for PPC?
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: The Prime Minister has been interacting with exam warriors across the country. This year the interactive sessions were held with exam warriors in Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam, and at the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PM Modi to address students, parents, teachers
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Date and time
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Date: February 6
