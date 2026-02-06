Edit Profile
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PM Modi to address students at 10 am today, 4.5 crore participate

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Feb 06, 2026 8:46:52 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PPC will be held today at 10 am. PM Modi will address students, teachers and parents during the event. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PM Modi to address students at 10 am today
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PM Modi to address students at 10 am today

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be featured on February 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students, teachers and parents at 10 am today. The Prime Minister has been interacting with exam warriors across the country. This year the interactive sessions were held with exam warriors in Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam, and at the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

    This year the total number of participants are 4,50,13,379 our of which 4,19,14,056 students, 24,84,259 teachers and 6,15,064 parents have registered.

    The event will be telecast on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel, Doordarshan (DD), and the Ministry of Education’s social media platforms. Additionally, the following OTT platforms, such as WAVES OTT, Amazon Prime Video, Jio, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and Spotify (audio platform), will stream Pariksha Pe Charcha live. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Watch PPC 2026 Here (To begin at 10 am)

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 06, 2026 8:46:51 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: ‘Exam Warriors’ book available for all

    The Prime Minister has condensed his views in his book titled “Exam Warriors”, available in multiple languages as well as Braille, where he has stressed belief in self and underscored the need to talk about these issues so that our children have the fun-filled childhood they deserve.

    Feb 06, 2026 8:38:39 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Where to watch PPC?

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: The link to watch PPC on youtube is posted below.

    Watch Here

    Feb 06, 2026 8:30:53 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Watch what Actor Rajkumar Rao said to students

    Feb 06, 2026 8:27:48 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: When will the event begin?

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: The event will begin at 10 am today.

    Feb 06, 2026 8:23:43 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Official update

    Feb 06, 2026 8:20:18 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Other channels where PPC can be watched

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: The following OTT platforms, such as WAVES OTT, Amazon Prime Video, Jio, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and Spotify (audio platform), will stream Pariksha Pe Charcha live.

    Feb 06, 2026 8:16:22 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Official channels to watch PPC

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: The event will be telecast on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel, Doordarshan (DD), and the Ministry of Education’s social media platforms.

    Feb 06, 2026 8:11:47 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Number of participants

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: This year the total number of participants are 4,50,13,379 our of which 4,19,14,056 students, 24,84,259 teachers and 6,15,064 parents have registered.

    Feb 06, 2026 8:08:14 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: What happened so far for PPC?

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: The Prime Minister has been interacting with exam warriors across the country. This year the interactive sessions were held with exam warriors in Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam, and at the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

    Feb 06, 2026 8:04:09 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PM Modi to address students, parents, teachers

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students, teachers and parents at 10 am today.

    Feb 06, 2026 8:00:11 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Date and time

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Date: February 6

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Time: 10 am

    News education news Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PM Modi to address students at 10 am today, 4.5 crore participate
