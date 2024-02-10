 Parliament clears bill to curb malpractices in competitive exams | Education - Hindustan Times
Parliament clears bill to curb malpractices in competitive exams

PTI | , New Delhi
Feb 10, 2024 04:17 PM IST

The bill was passed through a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha after amendments proposed by some opposition members were rejected.

Parliament passed a bill that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations and entails provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to 1 crore for offences.

The bill was passed through a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha after amendments proposed by some opposition members were rejected. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on February 6.

Replying to a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the youth power of the country is "vital" and asserted that the bill is meant to deter those who are playing with their future.

He asserted that merit cannot be allowed to be hijacked by non-merit.

“We can't allow vital youth power of this country to be surrendered or sacrificed in the hands of a handful few...Very cautiously, we have kept the bona fide candidate out of the purview of the law, be it a job aspirant or a student. So the message does not go that this new legislation is meant to harass the youth of this country. It is only meant to deter those who are playing with their future, and thereby the future of the nation,” said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"I am sure the entire House, in one voice, will support this (bill).... It is a dynamic journey we have started," Singh said.

The bill also proposes a high-level national technical committee on public examinations that will make recommendations to make the computerised examination process more secure.


