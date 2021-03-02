Puducherry LG visits govt school, partakes food served as part of noon meal
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited a government school here and partook food served as part of the noon meals scheme to the students.
Accompanied by C Chandramouli and A P Mahehswari, her advisors, the Lt Governor visited the government higher secondary school in Kaleetheerthalkuppam and held discussions with the principal and teachers and also acquainted herself with the noon meal scheme operated in the institution.
A release from the Lt Governor's office said she and her advisors partook in the food supplied to children under a scheme of the territorial administration.
Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is Governor of Telangana, is holding an additional charge as Lt Governor of the union territory after Kiran Bedi was removed from the post.
She has been holding meetings with officers regularly to know about the various schemes in operation in Puducherry.
Assembly polls in Puducherry are scheduled for April 6.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry LG visits govt school, partakes food served as part of noon meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Rice Research Institute develops device for pest management, patents it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K Governor bats for encouraging innovation at university level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNUTA opposes 2nd term for VC Jagadesh Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K govt begins health checkup of students to track their development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIMC Alumni Association announces winners of 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards
- The IIMC Alumni Association announced winners of the 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards during the annual alumni meet – Connections 2021, held on Sunday at IIMC HQ in New Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl students in UP to receive self-defence training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Whistleblower professor's student gets PhD from IIT Kharagpur after 6 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP primary schools welcome students with balloons, flowers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Kashmir open after one year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows final-year MPhil students on campus from March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary classes in Bihar to resume from March 1, parents reluctant to send kids
- Schools in Bihar are all set to commence regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 on Monday amid Covid-19 safety protocols.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School students in India discover 18 new asteroids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lower-middle income countries slashed education budgets post COVID-19: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune extends night curfew till March 14; Schools to remain shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox