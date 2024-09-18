Menu Explore
Rajasthan govt to provide 4 lakh jobs in next five years, claims CM Bhajanlal Sharma

PTI | , Jaipur
Sep 18, 2024 08:11 PM IST

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that the state government will bring Yuva Niti-2024 policy for the all-round development of the youth.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that the state government will bring Yuva Niti-2024 policy for the all-round development of the youth.

Rajasthan govt to provide 4 lakh jobs in next five years, claims CM (Himanshu Sharma)
Rajasthan govt to provide 4 lakh jobs in next five years, claims CM (Himanshu Sharma)

He was addressing the 18th convocation of the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) here. President Draupadi Murmu was the chief guest of the ceremony.

University of Southampton celebrates plan to set up new campus in Delhi NCR, aims to strengthen India-UK education ties

Sharma said that the state government is setting new dimensions in the field of education every day. The government will make four lakh government recruitments in the next five years. This year also more than one lakh posts are being recruited.

According to the official statement, Sharma said, "The state government is bringing Yuva Niti-2024 for the all-round development of the youth and a new State Skill Policy for skill capacity development so that the path of progress of the youth can be paved."

Check This: Bihar government plans to rank its schools on quantifiable parameters in a bid to improve quality

Sharma said that the Atal Entrepreneurship Programme is being started to help the youth set up startups and increase entrepreneurship skills, through which the youth will get guidance from the CEOs of the country and abroad.

Funding of up to 10 crore will also be available to the selected startups. He said that Atal Innovation Studios and Accelerators are being established in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Udaipur for 1,000 crore for the benefit of the youth.

