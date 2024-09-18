Rajasthan govt to provide 4 lakh jobs in next five years, claims CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that the state government will bring Yuva Niti-2024 policy for the all-round development of the youth. Rajasthan govt to provide 4 lakh jobs in next five years, claims CM (Himanshu Sharma)

He was addressing the 18th convocation of the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) here. President Draupadi Murmu was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Sharma said that the state government is setting new dimensions in the field of education every day. The government will make four lakh government recruitments in the next five years. This year also more than one lakh posts are being recruited.

According to the official statement, Sharma said, "The state government is bringing Yuva Niti-2024 for the all-round development of the youth and a new State Skill Policy for skill capacity development so that the path of progress of the youth can be paved."

Sharma said that the Atal Entrepreneurship Programme is being started to help the youth set up startups and increase entrepreneurship skills, through which the youth will get guidance from the CEOs of the country and abroad.

Funding of up to ₹10 crore will also be available to the selected startups. He said that Atal Innovation Studios and Accelerators are being established in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Udaipur for ₹1,000 crore for the benefit of the youth.