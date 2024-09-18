University of Southampton set to establish new campus in Delhi NCR, aims to strengthen India-UK education ties

The University of Southampton conducted a special event to commemorate the announcement of its new campus in India on Wednesday. A special event was held at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in New Delhi to commemorate the announcement of the new campus of University of Southampton on September 18, 2024.

The event held at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in New Delhi was attended by the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and other guests.

As per a press release, the new campus will situated be in Gurugram, within the National Capital Region. It will initially offer four undergraduate and two postgraduate programmes.

The four undergraduate programmes include computer science, business management, economics, and accounts and finance.

Whereas the postgraduate programmes will be in international management and finance. New programmes will be introduced each year, with a wide portfolio soon on offer.

Speaking at the event, Cameron stated that the University of Southampton’s new campus in India is a landmark moment in the UK-India educational partnership.

“As the first international university to establish a comprehensive campus in India, this collaboration will deepen the bonds between our two nations, ensuring that students from both the UK and India benefit,” she said.

Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President of International and Engagement at the University of Southampton remarked that setting up the new campus in Delhi NCR is a top priority for the University and it marks a major milestone in its ambitious strategy to become a global university, a gateway to the world and an inclusive institution.

He said, “Our campus in India will enable us to offer the same Southampton degree as we provide in the UK in Delhi NCR, where we will establish the campus, in a world-class environment that provides an outstanding student experience. This means that the University of Southampton Delhi will be as much part of the University and its vibrant and inclusive student community as any other campus.”

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council, congratulated the university on becoming the first UK institution to secure a license to establish a full campus in India under the UGC regulations.

Barrett stated that the opportunities from this partnership will advance the shared ambitions of both governments and shape a brighter future for young people from both countries.

It may be mentioned here that the University of Southampton was issued a Letter of Intent on August 29 under the Universities Grants Commission regulations for setting up Indian campuses of foreign universities.

Meanwhile, the application process for the new campus is expected to launch in October. Interested applicants can visit the official website at southampton.ac.uk/delhi.