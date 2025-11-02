Rajasthan minister warns action if Jaipur school blocks probe into student death

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Sunday said the state government will take stern action against the Neerja Modi School in Jaipur if it is found that it obstructed officials from conducting a probe into the death of a Class 4 student, who allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the school building on Saturday. Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar. (Photo from X)

Amaira (9), a single child studying in the private institute at Mansarovar, allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the school on Saturday, with a parents’ association claiming she took the extreme step after being scolded by a teacher.

3 govt school teachers booked for assaulting Dalit boy, placing scorpion in his pants in Shimla “I will see the probe report, and if claims of the school obstructing the probe are found correct, exemplary action will be taken against the institute,” Dilawar told reporters.

The minister also said the government is examining under which provisions the school was issued a no objection certificate (NOC), and how it obtained its affiliation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

“It is shocking that such an incident occurred at a reputed private school. The government is investigating every aspect of the case so that the truth comes out,” Dilawar said.

Teacher booked for assaulting 16-yr-old in Munirka The education department and the CBSE are conducting parallel investigations, and the findings will determine the next course of action, he added.

Dilawar, who visited Amaria’s home on Sunday, said, “The concerns shared by the family during my visit will be included in the investigation.”

On Saturday, an education department team sent to probe the incident alleged that the school management refused to cooperate.

The team comprising six officials was allegedly not allowed to meet the principal or the management despite waiting for more than an hour-and-a-half.

“Neither the principal nor any school representative met us. The main gate was locked from inside, and even the staff did not respond when we knocked repeatedly,” District Education Officer (Elementary), Ram Niwas Sharma, said on Saturday.