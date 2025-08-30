School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of August 30
School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 30): Get to know the important national, international and other news headlines for August 30 below.
School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 30): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 30, 2025-
International
'Total disaster': Trump reacts after US court rules most of his tariffs illegal
At meeting with Modi, Japan says it will invest $68 billion in India over 10 yrs
Indian tourist with ‘15 LPA, own house, stable job’ denied US visa: ‘I have no intention of immigrating illegally’
National
Mayawati appoints nephew Akash Anand as BSP national convenor
Andhra deputy CM suggests changing Rushikonda palatial complex into MICE destination
NCERT rejects communal bias criticism of special partition module
Education
28 students of Tamil Nadu govt schools join IIT Madras
NIT Rourkela Placement 2025: 1274 placement offers received, ₹62.44 lakh per annum highest CTC recorded
Schools to remain closed in rain-hit Jammu region till Aug 30
Sports
BCCI strikes out Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and three others from Asia Cup 2025 travel list, won't go to Dubai
Shubman Gill gets the nod to become India's all-format captain replacing Rohit, Surya: 'The selectors had a discussion'
Micah Parsons says ‘sorry’ to heartbroken young fan after blockbuster Packers move