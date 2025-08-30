School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 30): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 30, 2025- School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of August 30

International

'Total disaster': Trump reacts after US court rules most of his tariffs illegal

At meeting with Modi, Japan says it will invest $68 billion in India over 10 yrs

Indian tourist with ‘15 LPA, own house, stable job’ denied US visa: ‘I have no intention of immigrating illegally’

National

Mayawati appoints nephew Akash Anand as BSP national convenor

Andhra deputy CM suggests changing Rushikonda palatial complex into MICE destination

NCERT rejects communal bias criticism of special partition module

Education

28 students of Tamil Nadu govt schools join IIT Madras

NIT Rourkela Placement 2025: 1274 placement offers received, ₹62.44 lakh per annum highest CTC recorded

Schools to remain closed in rain-hit Jammu region till Aug 30

Sports

BCCI strikes out Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and three others from Asia Cup 2025 travel list, won't go to Dubai

Shubman Gill gets the nod to become India's all-format captain replacing Rohit, Surya: 'The selectors had a discussion'

Micah Parsons says ‘sorry’ to heartbroken young fan after blockbuster Packers move