School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international, other news of August 11
School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 11): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 11, 2025-
National
ISRO to launch 6,500 kg US communication satellite
After Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark, Modi calls India fastest growing economy
AI Impact Summit to be held at Bharat Mandapam during Feb 19–20
INDIA bloc's ‘vote chori’ march to Election Commission today
Bengaluru Metro's yellow line opens to passengers today
International
NATO, Europe back Ukraine ahead of Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin peace talks in Alaska
Israel PM Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘steadfast support’ in Gaza offensive, says it'll be ‘wider than announced’
‘If we think we're going down': Pak Army Asim Munir chief makes nuke threat in US
Education
7,900 students take part in 'Tiranga Run' in Delhi as part of 79th Independence Day celebrations
CBSE approves open-book exams for Class 9 from 2026-27
Sports
Suryakumar Yadav yet to attain full fitness ahead of Asia Cup; Hardik Pandya checks into NCA
Australia register their longest winning streak in T20Is