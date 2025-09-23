School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 23
National
Rat on board delays Indigo flight by over 3 hours
AI-171 crash preliminary report’s public release ‘unfortunate’: SC
Large parts of Kolkata waterlogged after heavy rainfall before Durga Puja
International
Bengaluru techie working at IBM gets O-1 visa for ‘extraordinary ability’ after 3 H-1B visa rejections
Netflix co-founder backs Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee: 'No lottery, more certainty for high value jobs'
Barack and Michelle Obama spotted on Steven Spielberg’s $250 million superyacht in Italy
Education
IIT KGP inducts 10 counsellors to find whether students under stress
Maharashtra govt plans to send 51 students annually to NASA under 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari' scheme
Delhi HC seeks varsity reply after plea alleges EVM tampering in DUSU polls
Sports
PCB miffed with Fakhar Zaman's controversial dismissal against India, files complaint with ICC: 'He was not out'
Sahibzada Farhan shows no remorse despite provocative ‘gunfire’ celebration against India: ‘Don’t care’
Kieron Pollard breaks silence on being booed after winning CPL 2025 final: ‘We are the laughing stock of cricket’