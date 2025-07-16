Seoul best city for students in the world, Tokyo second; Mumbai among top 100 in QS rankings

QS Best Student Cities 2026: Seoul is the best city for students in the world according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities 2026 rankings, the result of which was announced yesterday, July 15. Seoul is the best city for students in the world as per QS(Unsplash/For representation)

The capital of South Korea has replaced London to grab the top spot. This time, QS has ranked London as the third-best student city in the world.

In second place is Japan's capital, Tokyo, which means the top two student cities, as per the latest rankings, are located in Asia.

Munich (Germany) and Australia's Melbourne complete the list of the world's top 5 student cities as per QS rankings.

Talking about India, Mumbai ranks as the best student city in India and 98th globally, followed by Delhi (global rank 104), Bangalore (global rank 108) and Chennai (128).

Among all the parameters used by the QS for this ranking, the Indian cities excel in affordability. Delhi has an impressive affordability rating of 96.5, followed by Mumbai (86.3), Bangalore (84.3) and Chennai (80.1).

QS Best Student Cities 2026: Top 50 student cities in the world

Rank 1: Seoul

Rank 2: Tokyo

Rank 3:London

Rank 4: Munich

Rank 5: Melbourne

Rank 6: Sydney

Rank 7: Berlin, Paris

Rank 9: Zurich

Rank 10: Vienna

Rank 11: Singapore

Rank 12: Kuala Lumpur

Rank 13: Beijing

Rank 14: Taipei

Rank 15: Boston, Edinburgh

Rank 17: Hong Kong

Rank 18: Kyoto, Montreal

Rank 20: Amsterdam

Rank 21: Lausanne

Rank 22: Toronto

Rank 23: New York

Rank 24: Stockholm

Rank 25: Auckland

Rank 26: Brisbane

Rank 27: Shanghai

Rank 28: Madrid

Rank 29: Prague, Vancouver

Rank 31: Adelaide

Rank 32: Buenos Aires

Rank 33: Leuven

Rank 34: Copenhagen

Rank 35: Barcelona, Glasgow

Rank 37: Perth

Rank 38: Canberra, Dublin

Rank 40: Manchester

Rank 41: Newcastle Upon Tyne, San Francisco

Rank 43: Los Angeles

Rank 44: Milan

Rank 45: Coventry

Rank 46: Rome

Rank 47: Bristol, Chicago

Rank 49: Nottingham

Rank 50: Santiago.