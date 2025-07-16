Seoul best city for students in the world, Tokyo second; Mumbai among top 100 in QS rankings
The capital of South Korea has replaced London to grab the top spot. This time, QS has ranked London as the third-best student city in the world.
QS Best Student Cities 2026: Seoul is the best city for students in the world according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities 2026 rankings, the result of which was announced yesterday, July 15.
In second place is Japan's capital, Tokyo, which means the top two student cities, as per the latest rankings, are located in Asia.
Munich (Germany) and Australia's Melbourne complete the list of the world's top 5 student cities as per QS rankings.
Talking about India, Mumbai ranks as the best student city in India and 98th globally, followed by Delhi (global rank 104), Bangalore (global rank 108) and Chennai (128).
Among all the parameters used by the QS for this ranking, the Indian cities excel in affordability. Delhi has an impressive affordability rating of 96.5, followed by Mumbai (86.3), Bangalore (84.3) and Chennai (80.1).
QS Best Student Cities 2026: Top 50 student cities in the world
Rank 1: Seoul
Rank 2: Tokyo
Rank 3:London
Rank 4: Munich
Rank 5: Melbourne
Rank 6: Sydney
Rank 7: Berlin, Paris
Rank 9: Zurich
Rank 10: Vienna
Rank 11: Singapore
Rank 12: Kuala Lumpur
Rank 13: Beijing
Rank 14: Taipei
Rank 15: Boston, Edinburgh
Rank 17: Hong Kong
Rank 18: Kyoto, Montreal
Rank 20: Amsterdam
Rank 21: Lausanne
Rank 22: Toronto
Rank 23: New York
Rank 24: Stockholm
Rank 25: Auckland
Rank 26: Brisbane
Rank 27: Shanghai
Rank 28: Madrid
Rank 29: Prague, Vancouver
Rank 31: Adelaide
Rank 32: Buenos Aires
Rank 33: Leuven
Rank 34: Copenhagen
Rank 35: Barcelona, Glasgow
Rank 37: Perth
Rank 38: Canberra, Dublin
Rank 40: Manchester
Rank 41: Newcastle Upon Tyne, San Francisco
Rank 43: Los Angeles
Rank 44: Milan
Rank 45: Coventry
Rank 46: Rome
Rank 47: Bristol, Chicago
Rank 49: Nottingham
Rank 50: Santiago.