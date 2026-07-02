SP Jain School of Global Management has concluded the placement drive for its Master of Global Business (MGB) programme for the May 2025–May 2026 batch.

SP Jain Global MGB 2026 Placements: 65% international offers, 4x salary growth

According to a press statement issued by the School, this year, 65.26% of the students got international job offers, while 84.36% completed internships abroad during the programme. Students who already had work experience saw their salaries increase by an average of four times after finishing the course. The highest salary package offered was ₹58.16 lakh, and the average package was ₹23.42 lakh.

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The MGB programme includes one year of classroom learning followed by a four-month industry internship, giving students hands-on experience before they start their careers.

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Technology companies hired the most graduates, accounting for 42% of total placements. Financial services and manufacturing each accounted for 16%, while consulting contributed 13%. The institute said companies are looking for professionals who understand both business and technology.

Students received offers from leading companies such as Apple, Deloitte, DP World, CEVA Logistics, Grant Thornton, Aon, Siemens Healthineers, Honeywell, Puma, Dabur, Himalaya Wellness, Swiggy, Nothing Technology, Urban Company and Andersen.

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Dr. Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the MGB and Global MBA programmes at SP Jain Global, said "The MGB program is designed to be a transformational experience — one that shapes not just what our graduates know, but how they think and what they aspire to. When students, with limited or no experience at all, study and work across Singapore, Dubai and London before they graduate, it changes their mindset entirely. The outcomes we are seeing this year—the international placements, the salary progression, the breadth of organisations hiring our graduates—are a direct reflection of that. Employers are looking for management professionals who can bridge business and technology across markets and cultures, and the MGB is built to produce exactly that,"

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Among the students placed this year is Devansh Pandya, who has joined Apple India as an SAP Functional Analyst. He said the programme gave him the chance to work on real business projects and learn in different countries. According to him, these experiences helped him perform well in interviews and prepared him for his first job.

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The Master of Global Business programme is designed for fresh graduates and young professionals seeking to build a career in management. With campuses in Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, SP Jain Global gives students the opportunity to study in different countries and understand how businesses work across global markets. The placement results show that students are getting good career opportunities in sectors such as technology, consulting, manufacturing and financial services.

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