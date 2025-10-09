Staff Selection Commission has opened the edit window of the One Time Registration (OTR) module. The Commission has urged the candidates to modify/ correct the details within the stipulated period through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC opens edit window of OTR module, urges candidates to make modifications

The official notice reads, "Candidates are hereby informed that edit OTR facility will be available from 08.10.2025 onwards. Candidates who wish to modify/ correct their details are advised to utilise the said facility from the prescribed date."

The Commission has also informed that the Visually Impaired (VH) candidates will be provided the facility of bypassing Aadhaar Face Authentication at the application Stage.

The candidates who have any queries or are facing any issues can contact the SSC helpdesk at 1800-309-3063 via telephone or email at helpdesk-ssc@ssc.nic.in.

SSC activates its X profile, urges students to connect with genuine handle for authentic updates

Meanwhile, the Commission has also activated its X profile. Candidates, parents, stakeholders, and others can follow the Twitter handle for timely updates, announcements, and other important information related to SSC exams and recruitment processes, including exam notifications, result announcements, important updates, and general information about the Staff Selection Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.