The Ministry of Education, UAE, has extended the distance learning process for students across the country until April 17, 2026. This decision was taken to priortise safety of children, teachers and others amid US-Iran war conditions. UAE extends distance learning in schools till April 17 amid US-Iran war (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This applies to all nurseries, kindergartens and public and private schools nationwide to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone.

The announcement was shared by the Ministry of Education, UAE on its official X handle. The tweet reads, "The Ministry of Education announces the continuation of distance learning until Friday, 17 April 2026, for students, as well as teaching and administrative staff, across all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools nationwide to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone. The situation will be reviewed on a weekly basis."

The Ministry of Education will review the situation weekly and will take necessary decisions.

Meanwhile, Dubai has unveiled an economic package to ease living conditions amid the war.

As per ANI report, Dh1 billion economic incentives package, which will be rolled out over a three- to six-month period starting April 1, 2026. The package aims to ease financial stress by deferring government fees for three months. Hotels will be allowed to postpone full payment of sales fees and the Tourism Dirham, while customs data grace periods will be extended from 30 to 90 days. The initiative also includes simplifying the processes for issuing and renewing residency permits, making it easier for professionals and skilled workers to live and work in Dubai.