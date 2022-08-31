Home / Education / News / UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar given additional charge of AICTE

UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar given additional charge of AICTE

Published on Aug 31, 2022 01:56 PM IST

The current AICTE chairperson Anil D Saharabudhe will be relieved from his duties

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar has been given additional change as the head of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), union education ministry stated in a notice on Monday.

as chairperson with effect from September 1, 2022, upon attaining the age of 65 years. The Ministry has already issued advertisement inviting applications for the top post of the technical education regulator of India.

"While the appointment of the regular chairman, AICTE, is under process, approval of honorable education minister is conveyed to entrust the additional charge of chairperson AICTE, temporarily, to professor M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman UGC, till the appointment of the regular chairman AICTE or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the notice issued by the ministry read.

Kumar was serving as the Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University before taking charge as the UGC chairperson in February this year. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. He is a professor of electrical engineering at IIT Delhi and still takes clases at the institute.

