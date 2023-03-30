Home / Education / News / UGC warns students against ‘self-styled’ varsity, board of alternative medicine

UGC warns students against ‘self-styled’ varsity, board of alternative medicine

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 30, 2023 12:07 PM IST

The commission asked students not to take admission at these “self-styled” institutions saying it may jeopardize their careers.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned students that Open International University for Alternative Medicines and National Board of Alternative Medicines, Kuttalam are offering various courses in gross violation of the UGC act.

UGC warns students against ‘self-styled’ varsity, board of alternative medicine (UGC/Twitter)
UGC warns students against ‘self-styled’ varsity, board of alternative medicine (UGC/Twitter)

The commission asked students not to take admission at these “self-styled” institutions saying it may jeopardize their careers.

The university and the board does not have the authority to award degrees as these are not established under sections of the UGC act, it said.

“The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament of confer or grant degrees,” UGC said.

“Open International University for Alternative Medicines" and "National Board of Alternative Medicines are neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956),” it added.

UGC further said that the institute is also not allowed to use the term university in its name as it was not established under a central, provincial or state act.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc education news
ugc education news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out