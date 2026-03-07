Muzaffarnagar, Aastha Jain, the daughter of a small trader from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, has secured All-India Rank 9 in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination, making her family proud. UP trader's daughter secures AIR 9 in UPSC exam

A resident of the Saravgyan locality in Kandla, Aastha is the second daughter of Ajay Kumar Jain, who runs a confectionery shop near the Laxmi Narayan temple in the town. The family has three daughters and a son.

Ajay told PTI on Friday that Aastha completed her early schooling in Kandla and later pursued her high school and intermediate education from Scottish School in Shamli.

After completing her intermediate studies, she expressed the desire to prepare for the civil services. Her family then sent her to the University of Delhi, where she completed her BA and began preparing for the UPSC examination.

Aastha relied largely on self-study, supplemented by some coaching in Delhi and online resources, while selecting study material on her own, he added.

This was Aastha's third attempt.

She had secured a rank of 131 in her first attempt and was undergoing training for the Indian Police Service in the Hyderabad cadre. She stood 186 in her second attempt.

Aastha's success triggered celebrations in the town, with locals visiting her family to congratulate them. Ajay distributed sweets in the market to share his happiness with others.

Always a bright student, Aastha secured 496 out of 500 marks in her intermediate examination in 2019, finishing fourth at the national level.

Speaking over the phone from Hyderabad, Aastha credited her parents, her siblings, and her teachers for her success.

The Civil Services Examination, 2025, was conducted on May 25 last year. A total of 5,76,793 candidates appeared for it, according to the UPSC.

As many as 14,161 candidates qualified for the written examination, which was held in August 2025. Of these, 2,736 candidates qualified for the personality test .

