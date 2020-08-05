NIOS 12th results 2020 declared at nios.ac.in, here’s how to check

education

NIOS 12th results 2020: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the class 12th or senior secondary (March- April) exam results 2020 today. Students can check their scores online at nios.ac.in.

NIOS had to cancel the class 10th and 12th exam due to Covid-19 pandemic. Originally, NIOS had scheduled to conduct the 10th, 12th examinations from March 24 to April 24 which was then postponed due to the coronavirus related lockdown. Later, NIOS released a revised schedule to conduct class 10th and 12th exams from July 17 to August 13. On July 10, NIOS finally cancelled the theory exam that was scheduled from July 17 and practical exams, scheduled to begin from July 2 for both class 10th and 12th due to the pandemic.

How to check NIOS Class 12th Results 2020:

Visit the official website at nios.ac.in

Go the result tab or directly visit - results.nios.ac.in

Under the senior secondary (March- April) Result click on the link that reads ‘Check Result’

Key in your enrolment number and date of birth, and submit

Your NIOS 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Assessment Scheme: Students will be marked on the basis of their past performance while those who wish to improve their performance will be given a chance to appear for the next exam as and when the situation is conducive.

NIOS has released the marking criteria which will be used to compute the results. An average of the subjects passed earlier will be considered to mark students for the subjects for which exams are not conducted. For example, learners, who have previously passed in three subjects, would be awarded the average marks of their best two subjects for the remaining papers.

For the first time learners, their performance would be calculated on the basis of the tutor-marked assignment and practical marks.

The Supreme Court had on July 16 said that NIOS must ensure that results of the current academic year are declared by August 7.

