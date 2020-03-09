e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / NIOS admit card released for class 10 and 12 practical exam 2020 at nios.ac.in

NIOS admit card released for class 10 and 12 practical exam 2020 at nios.ac.in

Students are advised to download a copy of the admit card and bring a copy of it to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

education Updated: Mar 09, 2020 14:42 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIOS admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
NIOS admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the class 10 and 12 practical examination on its official website. Students who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at nios.ac.in.

Students are advised to download a copy of the admit card and bring a copy of it to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Hall ticket for march-april 2020 examination (practical)”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear o the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
For Coronavirus,states asked to form early rapid action team: Union Health Minister, says Dr Harsh Vardhan
For Coronavirus,states asked to form early rapid action team: Union Health Minister, says Dr Harsh Vardhan
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Sensex tanks over 2,200 points, Nifty down to 10,400 as coronavirus fear looms
Sensex tanks over 2,200 points, Nifty down to 10,400 as coronavirus fear looms
Bengal man who died in isolation ward of govt hospital didn’t have Covid-19
Bengal man who died in isolation ward of govt hospital didn’t have Covid-19
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
‘Billionaires shouldn’t exist’: Elon Musk slammed for tweet on coronavirus
‘Billionaires shouldn’t exist’: Elon Musk slammed for tweet on coronavirus
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateYes Bank balance sheetReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News