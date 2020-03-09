NIOS admit card released for class 10 and 12 practical exam 2020 at nios.ac.in

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 14:42 IST

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the class 10 and 12 practical examination on its official website. Students who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at nios.ac.in.

Students are advised to download a copy of the admit card and bring a copy of it to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Hall ticket for march-april 2020 examination (practical)”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear o the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.