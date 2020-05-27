e-paper
No decision yet on reopening schools, colleges, MHA clarifies

education Updated: May 27, 2020 08:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
No decision has been taken on opening of schools and colleges and all education institutions across the country are still prohibited to open, the Union Home Ministry said Tuesday night.

The statement by the home ministry spokesperson came after a section of media reported that the ministry has given permission to all states to open schools.

“No such decision taken by MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country(sic),” the spokesperson tweeted All educational institutions have been shut since mid-March -- some of them from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown started -- to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

