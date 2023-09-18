News / Education / Noida schools closed after 2 pm on Sept 21, full-day holiday on Sept 22 due to UP Trade Show, Moto GP

Noida schools closed after 2 pm on Sept 21, full-day holiday on Sept 22 due to UP Trade Show, Moto GP

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 18, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar will be shut after 2 pm on September 21 and a full holiday will be observed on September 22.

The District School Inspector of Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday announced that schools from nursery to Class 12 will be shut after 2 pm on September 21 and a full holiday will be observed on September 22.

Noida schools closed after 2 pm on Sept 21, full holiday on Sept 22 due to UP Trade Show, Moto GP
Noida schools closed after 2 pm on Sept 21, full holiday on Sept 22 due to UP Trade Show, Moto GP

This will be applicable to all schools affiliated to all boards.

This has been done in view of the UP International Trade Show 2023 and the Moto GP events which will take place in the city.

The UP trade show will be held from September 21 to 25 at Greater Noida Expo Center and the Moto GP event will be from September 22 to 24 at Buddha International Circuit.

“In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, after 2.00 pm on 21st September 2023, in view of the possibility of huge crowd and to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the students and parents in view of the law, security arrangements and traffic arrangements, there will be a holiday on 22nd September in all the schools of all the boards from class nursery to class 12. Make sure to strictly comply with the above orders,” reads the letter issued by the school inspector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out