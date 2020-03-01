Northern Coalfield limited recruitment 2020: 95 vacancies of Mining Sirdar and Surveyor on offer

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 13:35 IST

Northern Coalfield limited has invited online applications for the recruitment of Mining Sirdar T&S Grade C and Surveyor (Mining) T&S Grade B on its official website. The online registration process has started on February 25, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nclcil.in on or before March 24, 2020, until 11:55 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 95 vacancies of of Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C and Surveyor (Mining) T&S Gr. B. Out of which, 88 vacancies are for Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C, and 7 for Surveyor (Mining) T&S Gr. B.

Educational Qualification:

Mining Sirdar in Technical & Supervisory Grade C:

•Matriculate or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination

•Valid Mining Sirdar certificate of competency issued by DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining which entitle to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017.

•Valid Gas Testing Certificate

•Valid First Aid Certificate

Or

•Matriculate or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination.

•Diploma in Mining Engineering of 3 years duration from any recognized Institute.

•Valid Overman’s certificate of competency issued by DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining which entitle the applicant to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017.

•Valid Gas Testing Certificate

•Valid First Aid Certificate

Surveyor in Technical & Supervisory Grade B:

•Matriculate or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination

•Surveyors’ Certificate of Competency (SCC) granted under CMR’2017

Or

•Diploma in Mining/ Mine Surveying Engineering of 3 years duration from any recognized Institute

•Surveyors’ Certificate of Competency (SCC) granted under CMR’2017

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while the applicants from the reserved category are exempted from the payment.

For more information candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.