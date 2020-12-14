e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Notifications to be issued to fill up teachers, police vacancies in Telangana: K Chandrashekhar Rao

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to collect the list of the number of vacancies in all the departments from across the State.

education Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:11 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that notifications would be issued shortly to fill up teachers, police and other vacancies in the State.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to collect the list of the number of vacancies in all the departments from across the State.

“The primary information suggests that there are about 50,000 vacancies in the State in several departments. We have to fill them up. Teachers and police have to be recruited in thousands. Collect details about the vacant posts in Teachers, Police and other departments. Calculate how many employees are needed for which departments. After getting the number of vacant posts, notifications to fill up these vacancies should be released,” the CM instructed.

