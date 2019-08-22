NTA exam schedule 2019-20 released for JEE mains, NEET and UGC NET, check dates here

education

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule of examinations to be conducted by the agency during December 2019 to June 2020 on its official website.

The important exams for which NTA has released the dates are: NEET UG 2020 exam, JEE main January 2020 and April 2020 exams, UGC NET December 2019 and June 2020 exams, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 exam, Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 exam, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 exam, All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 exam, National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE admission test 2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) MBA and BEd admission test 2020, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEE 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET)2020, Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA admission test 2020.

Candidates can find the registration dates, dates for downloading of admit cards, dates of examinations, date of announcing result and mode of examination in the schedule released by the agency.

JEE Main schedule:

UGC NET schedule

NEET schedule

Apart from issuing the schedule of the examination, NTA has informed that a network of Test Practice Centres (TPCs) have been created across the country to let students have first-hand experience of taking Computer Based Test (CBT) before the exam. A total of 4000 schools/ engineering colleges with computer centres will be available on every Saturday/Sunday starting from September 1, 2019 for this purpose. The facility will be available free of cost.

Schedules of other important examinations to be conducted by NTA during Dec 2019 to June 2020

DUET Schedule

JNUET Schedule

ICAR AIEEE Schedule

IGNOU MBA and BEd schedule

CSIR-UGC NET schedule

