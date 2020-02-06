e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / NVS PGT Result: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti declares result for PG teachers exam 2019

NVS PGT Result: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti declares result for PG teachers exam 2019

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result and released the final merit list of post- graduate teachers (PGT) recruitment exam and interview. Candidates can check the merit list online at navodaya.gov.in.

education Updated: Feb 06, 2020 11:19 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result and released the final merit list of post- graduate teachers (PGT) recruitment exam and interview. Candidates can check the merit list online at navodaya.gov.in.

NVS had conducted the computer based test (CBT) on September 17 and 19, 2019, the result of which was declared in the month of November. Qualified candidates were called for interview in the month of December, 2019. With this recruitment drive, NVS will fill 430 posts of post graduate teachers.

How to check NVS PGT merit list 2019: 

Visit the official website of  NVS at navodaya.gov.in

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab

Click on the link that reads ‘Roll Number wise Result of CBT for the Post of PGTs w.r.t. Advertisement Published in Employment News Dated: 6 - 12 July, 2019’

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the list

tags
top news
Plea for death warrant to hang Delhi rape convicts reaches SC, hearing tomorrow
Plea for death warrant to hang Delhi rape convicts reaches SC, hearing tomorrow
Spotlight on PM Modi’s rare, twin speeches in Parliament amid CAA storm
Spotlight on PM Modi’s rare, twin speeches in Parliament amid CAA storm
Creating suicide bombers, BJP minister amps up attack on Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
Creating suicide bombers, BJP minister amps up attack on Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban
Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates from Day 2: New-age scooters take center stage
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates from Day 2: New-age scooters take center stage
For Valentine’s day, Domino’s has a $9,000 pizza engagement ring
For Valentine’s day, Domino’s has a $9,000 pizza engagement ring
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Sourav Ganguly heads to UK, 4-nation series talks in pipeline
Sourav Ganguly heads to UK, 4-nation series talks in pipeline
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google Pay

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News