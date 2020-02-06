NVS PGT Result: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti declares result for PG teachers exam 2019

education

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 11:19 IST

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result and released the final merit list of post- graduate teachers (PGT) recruitment exam and interview. Candidates can check the merit list online at navodaya.gov.in.

NVS had conducted the computer based test (CBT) on September 17 and 19, 2019, the result of which was declared in the month of November. Qualified candidates were called for interview in the month of December, 2019. With this recruitment drive, NVS will fill 430 posts of post graduate teachers.

How to check NVS PGT merit list 2019:

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab

Click on the link that reads ‘Roll Number wise Result of CBT for the Post of PGTs w.r.t. Advertisement Published in Employment News Dated: 6 - 12 July, 2019’

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the list