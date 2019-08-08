Announced: BSE Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2019 declared, here’s link to check

education

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:31 IST

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the class 10 or High School Certificate supplementary examination results. Candidates can check their result on official website bseodisha.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check BSE Odisha High School Certificate supplementary examination results 2019

Candidates will be able to check their results at bseodisha.ac.in.

How to check BSE Class 10 supplementary result 2019:1) Visit the official websites of Odisha board at bseodisha.ac.in 2) Click on the link that reads SUPPLEMENTARY HSC EXAMINATION RESULT 2019 3) Key in your name or roll number and click on find result 4) Your results will be displayed on the screen 5) Download and take its print out

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) had declared the annual class 10 or High School Certificate examination results in May. The pass percentage was 70.78% or we can say 3.97 lakh students out of 5,87,720 students who appeared, passed in the exam. Odisha Matric exam was held between February 22 and March 8.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 10:31 IST