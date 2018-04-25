 CHSE Odisha 10th, 12th results 2018 likely in May, say officials | education | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 25, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

CHSE Odisha 10th, 12th results 2018 likely in May, say officials

Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in May, officials have said.

Board Exams 2018 Updated: Apr 25, 2018 16:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Odisha board results 2018: CHSE is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in May, officials have said.
Odisha board results 2018: CHSE is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in May, officials have said.(HT file)

Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in May, officials have said.

They said the results of Class 10 exams, which were written by 590,363 students from February 23 to March 8, will be declared in the second week of May.

The Class 12 science stream results will be announced in the third week of next month and those for humanities and commerce in the last week. There were 365,826 students who took the Class 12 exams from March 5 to March 29.

Last year, the pass percentage for Class 10 was 85.28 and in Class 12 74.24% students cleared the exams.

The council banned mobile phones in all exam centres after the question papers of Class 10 were reportedly circulated on WhatsApp during the exams. The prohibition was applicable to candidates, invigilators and other staff at the exam venues.

The evaluation of answer papers of Class 12 exam was hit hard because of an agitation by a prominent teachers’ body that demanded more remuneration.

tags

more from Board Exams 2018
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature