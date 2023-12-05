close_game
close_game
News / Education / OIEG, University of Kent collaborate with an aim to transform lives and unlock opportunities for students

OIEG, University of Kent collaborate with an aim to transform lives and unlock opportunities for students

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 05, 2023 04:27 PM IST

The collaboration would enable recruitment to a larger and varied pool of international students supporting the University of Kent 2025 Strategy.

Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has joined hands with the University of Kent to boost the latter’s international recruitment goals, as well as establish the University of Kent International College (UK IC).

OIEG partners with University of Kent to unlock opportunities for students(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
OIEG partners with University of Kent to unlock opportunities for students(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A press release issued by the OIEG stated that the partnership would enable recruitment to a larger and varied pool of international students supporting the University of Kent 2025 Strategy.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

5 popular & trending career choices all humanities students must consider before building their dream profession

The release further stated that the students applying at the UK IC can choose one of two undergraduate pathways or one postgraduate pathway, which would lead to a wide choice of degrees at the University of Kent.

Furthermore, Indian students can study internationally focused courses at the ‘Triple Crown’ accredited Business School, the release added.

Lil Bremermann-Richard, CEO of OIEG, while welcoming the partnership with the University of Kent said that the services of OIEG can build upon and enhance the University’s reputation and international success.

WBCS Prelims exam admit card released at wbpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

Lil Said, “Our approach is focused on student outcomes, and we go above and beyond supporting students throughout their studies with us and ensuring that the transition to university is seamless. With our international expertise and the University’s world-class education offering, we can together transform lives and unlock opportunities.”

(To know more, visit the official website.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out