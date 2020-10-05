e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / OJEE admit card 2020 to be released today at ojee.nic.in, here’s how to download

OJEE admit card 2020 to be released today at ojee.nic.in, here’s how to download

OJEE admit card 2020: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the OJEE 2020 will be able to download their admit cards online at ojee.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OJEE admit card 2020.
OJEE admit card 2020.(PTI file)
         

OJEE admit card 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release the admit card for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on Monday, October 5, 2020, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the OJEE 2020 will be able to download their admit cards online at ojee.nic.in.

“The link to download Admit Cards shall be made available in OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in) on 05.10.2020,” reads an official notice.

The OJEE examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 12 to 19, at various centres spread across the state. The examination will be held in three shifts i.e., from 9 to 11 am, 12:30 to 2:30 pm, and 4 to 6 pm.

How to download OJEE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “OJEE admit card 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The OJEE admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In