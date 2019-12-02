e-paper
One in 3 UK primary school kids think cows lay eggs, says Survey

Three out of 10 children aged six to 11 do not even know that tuna comes from fish. One tenth say they have never tasted cherry tomato.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London/New Delhi
The survey finds that one in three primary schoolchildren in Britain think that cows lay eggs.
The survey finds that one in three primary schoolchildren in Britain think that cows lay eggs. (HT file)
         

This survey of children is certainly not about the birds and the bees. But still, the findings are embarrassing, at least for their parents and teachers concerned.

The survey finds that one in three primary schoolchildren in Britain think that cows lay eggs, Mail Online reports.

Three out of 10 children aged six to 11 do not even know that tuna comes from fish. One tenth say they have never tasted cherry tomato.

The report quotes experts that the findings show a huge lack of knowledge among UK children about the source of their food. This indicates the need to inculcate relevant knowledge in children at an appropriate age.

The latest poll involving a sample size of 1,000 schoolkids has been conducted by a charity and a kitchen appliance firm.

British Nutrition Foundation ad polled 27,500 children two years ago, only to find that one in three think that cheese comes from plants and tomatoes grow underground.

