One month on, DU teachers’ strike continues

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 08:59 IST

A month after the teachers of Delhi University announced an indefinite strike and evaluation boycott mainly to demand the regularisation of jobs, the demonstrations are continuing.

On December 4 last year the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had called for an indefinite strike and an evaluation boycott after the university issued a circular which would threaten the jobs of ad hoc teachers.

Following a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the DUTA said it was assured that the matter would be resolved.

Even as temperatures continue to dip, teachers have been sitting outside the vice-chancellor’s office to press for the absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers, as well as the immediate beginning of the promotion process with the counting of past services at every stage.

“We have continued with the strike as reliefs promised on December 5, 2019, by the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Human Resource Development have not been implemented yet,” DUTA president Rajib Ray said.

On Friday, teachers marched from the vice-chancellor’s office to the Swami Vivekananda statue.

“The University is at a standstill, but there is no action. The situation remains as it was; the administration is responsible for this impasse.”

Several principals of Delhi University colleges said the strike had caused an atmosphere of uncertainty at the varsity despite the semester beginning on January 1.

“The ad hoc teachers did come and register for the new semester but normal functioning has been affected. Outstation students have not come back so the attendance is less. The pressure will increase when they are back. Besides there is confusion among teachers as well regarding what will happen,” Manoj Sinha, the principal of Aryabhatta College, said.

The principal of Hindu college, Anju Srivastava, added that due to problems in evaluation, the results have been delayed.

“The only saving grace is that this is the odd semester and it has spilled over to the next semester. The results have been delayed. The strike has affected functioning across the university and the complete picture will only come on Monday when all students return.”