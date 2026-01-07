Online counselling for DElEd admissions to begin January 12, 1.24 lakh applicants in queue for 2.39 lakh seats

Online counselling for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Training–2025 will commence from January 12. The Registrar of the Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, released the counselling schedule on Wednesday.

Admissions will be conducted for a total of 2,39,500 seats. This includes 10,600 seats in 67 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and 2,28,900 seats in 3,304 private and minority colleges across the state, as per the schedule.

The DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to teach in primary and upper primary schools.

A total of 1,24,230 candidates have applied for admission. This indicates that even if all applicants secure seats, around 1,15,270 seats are likely to remain vacant.

In the first phase of counselling, candidates with ranks from 1 to 20,000 will be able to fill their choice of colleges between January 12 and 14. The institution allotment for this group will be released on January 15. From January 15 to 18, candidates ranked 20,001 to 70,000, along with those who could not fill choices earlier, will be allowed to select institutions. Their allotment results will be issued on January 19.

Candidates with ranks from 70,001 to 1,24,230, as well as remaining candidates who missed earlier rounds, can fill their choices from January 19 to 22, with allotment to be released on January 23.

The second phase of counselling will be held from February 5 to 8. During this phase, candidates from other states and Uttar Pradesh candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST and special reservation categories who did not receive admission or allotment earlier will be allowed to fill institution choices. Their allotment will be announced on February 9.

From February 9 to 12, all candidates (ranks 1 to 1,24,230) will be given a final opportunity for admission. If candidates from reserved categories are not available, vacant reserved seats will be converted into unreserved seats.

Admissions in the second phase will be completed by 5 pm on February 21. Training institutions must complete online reporting and locking for admitted candidates by February 23. The DElEd training session will begin on February 24.