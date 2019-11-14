e-paper
OPSC Recruitment: 3278 vacancies of medical officer notified, details here

OPSC Recruitment:Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for medical officer (assistant surgeon) in Group A junior branch. Application process will begin on November 16 and conclude on December 5.

education Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPSC recruitment 2019
OPSC recruitment 2019(HT File)
         

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for medical officer (assistant surgeon) in Group A junior branch. The application process will begin on November 16 and conclude on December 5. Last date of receipt of examination fee in any branch of SBI is December 9, 2019.

There are a total of 3278 vacancies.

MBBS degree holders can apply for the posts. Applicants must also have a valid registration certificate under the Odisha medical ‘registration rules 1965’.

Candidates can apply online at opsc.gov.in

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write Odia language. The applicant should be between 21 to 32 years of age.

Category wise vacancies:

Selection Process: 

Candidates will have to qualify a written examination. The exam will be of one paper carrying 200 marks that will be multiple choice questions.

The written exam will be conducted on December 22, 2019.

Check official notification here

