OSSSC Junior clerk answer key 2020 released at osssc.gov.in

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 17:14 IST

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the answer key of recruitment examination of Junior Clerk/ Junior Assistant on March 3, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the OSSSC Junior Clerk and Assistant examination can check and download their answer key online at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC conducted the Junior Clerk/ Junior Assistant recruitment examination on December 13, 2019, at various centres spread across the state.

Candidates seeking to challenge the answer key, can do so by providing appropriate representations on or before March 11, 2020.

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the “Login’ tab

3.Key in your credentials and login

4.Go to the applicants menu and click on the link that reads, “Examination answer key”

5.The answer key will appear on the display screen