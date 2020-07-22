Over 2.6K students complete academic degree programme in IIT Kharagpur in 2019-20

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:57 IST

An estimated 2,630 final year students of IIT Kharagpur have successfully completed their academic degree programmes so far for the academic year 2019-20, an official said.

The graduating students include 15 per cent girls across all levels of study (UG, PG), director V K Tewari said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 2,630 students include those doing B Tech, M Tech, B Arch, MSc, MBA, LLB, MS and PhD.

An institute spokesperson said despite the pandemic situation, which gripped since end March and continued till date, IIT Kharagpur continued the process to confer degrees to the students on time with the active involvement and support of faculty and other stakeholders considering the career prospects.

The next semester is scheduled to begin in September.