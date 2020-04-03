e-paper
PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Apply for 159 vacancies of Senior Residents, MO and other posts from April 4

PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Apply for 159 vacancies of Senior Residents, MO and other posts from April 4

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Senior Residents, Senior Medical Officers (Casualty in Emergency) and various other posts on its official website.

Apr 03, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Senior Residents, Senior Medical Officers (Casualty in Emergency) and various other posts on its official website.
The online registration process will commence on April 4, 2020, and will conclude on April 26, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 149 vacancies of Senior Residents, Senior Medical Officers (Casualty in Emergency) and various other posts at PGIMER and AIIMS. Out of which, 102 vacancies are for senior residents, 4 for Senior Medical Officers (Casualty in Emergency), 12 for Jr. /Sr. Demonstrators in PGIMER; 14 for Senior Residents, 07 for Demonstrators in different specialties in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, Punjab, and 13 posts of Senior Residents, 07 posts of Demonstrators in different specialties in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh for a maximum period up to 03 years.

Application fee:

For all others including General/ OBC/EWS: Rs 1500 and Transaction Charges as applicable.

SC/ST category: Rs 800 and Transaction Charges as applicable.

Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted from payment of fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

