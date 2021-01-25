IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / PM Modi interacts with award-winning children
PM Modi.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
PM Modi.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
education

PM Modi interacts with award-winning children

PM Modi interacts with award-winning children
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the contribution of children in raising awareness about handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that a programme tastes success if they become part of it. 

In an interaction with the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awardees via video conferencing, Modi praised the winners and said they should never stop working and stay humble all the time. 

He also asked them to work for the country, urging them to think of what they can do as the nation approaches 75th year of its Independence. 

The prime minister also asked them to read biographies and said it will keep inspiring them. 

Speaking to a boy who made a farming equipment, Modi said modern agriculture is the need of the country. 

Children also played a big role in spreading awareness about sanitation as part of the 'Swachh Bharat' programme, he said. 

The government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the field of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic field, and bravery. 

A total of 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi covid-19 pandemic
app
Close
e-paper
PM Modi.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
PM Modi.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
education

 PM Modi interacts with award-winning children

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:16 PM IST
PM Modi interacts with award-winning children
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi.(PTI file)
PM Modi.(PTI file)
education

32 children awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:40 PM IST
In a statement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said the awardees are from 32 districts of 21 states and Union territories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020.(HT file)
MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020.(HT file)
competitive exams

UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check the UP Legislative Answer Key online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Each student and teacher will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning aimed at ensuring their body temperatures are within acceptable limits to gain entrance to labs.(HT file)
Each student and teacher will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning aimed at ensuring their body temperatures are within acceptable limits to gain entrance to labs.(HT file)
board exams

Strict Covid curb norms for UP Board 2021 practical exams

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • UP Board students reporting at their examination centres for practical exams to be held between February 3 and 22 will witness unprecedented steps aimed at keeping them safe from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
T organisations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles which calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programmes(Bloomberg File)
T organisations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles which calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programmes(Bloomberg File)
employment news

Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Country-wise, India has the second highest additional employment potential at about 23 lakh, after the US at close to 27 lakh, but much more than 17 lakh for China
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP file)
Representational image. (AP file)
education

Chicago teachers move toward strike; district delays return

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:39 PM IST
The Chicago Teachers Union said in a statement Sunday that 71% of its voting members approved a resolution to “conduct remote work only” when kindergarten through eighth-grade teachers were scheduled to report to work in-person on Monday, according to the union, which cited safety concerns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
education

ADB calls for reforms to build resilient education systems amid Covid-19

ANI, Manila
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Education and training systems have experienced unprecedented disruptions due to Covid-19 with an estimated 1.7 billion students affected by school closures worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC AE main results 2021.(Screengrab )
BPSC AE main results 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

BPSC AE main results 2021 declared, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2021 can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

UP govt issues 1,43,929 scholarships to students

ANI, Lucknow 3
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST
  • He went on to say that the state's law and order situation has improved considerably resulting in increased investments, exploring the limitless possibilities of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AP EAMCET 2nd phase allotment result 2020.(PTI file)
AP EAMCET 2nd phase allotment result 2020.(PTI file)
admissions

AP EAMCET 2nd phase allotment result 2020 to be declared today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • After the results are announced, candidates who have applied for admission will be able to check the AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 online at apeamcet.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
education

NEP will help coming generation create Atmanirbhar Bharat: J-K LG

ANI, Samba
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Lieutenant Governor made these remarks during his visit to the Central University of Jammu at Samba, according to an official release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AP ICET Counselling 2020.(PTI file )
AP ICET Counselling 2020.(PTI file )
admissions

AP ICET Counselling 2020 to begin today, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  • According to the official notification, the council will conduct the counselling for qualified and eligible candidates of AP ICET 2020 who seek admission into various MBA and MCA courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.(PTI file)
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.(PTI file)
competitive exams

Karnataka CM talks tough on KPSC FDA exam question paper leakage

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:00 AM IST
  • The exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was to take place today but ahead of it the city police arrested six people with 24 lakh in cash and the question papers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
employment news

Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(File photo)
Representational image.(File photo)
education

Around 100 students to watch Republic Day parade from PM's box

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:21 AM IST
The students will also get to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' after the parade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP