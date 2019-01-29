PM Modi’s advice on how to deal with depression, stress, anxiety at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with thousands of students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 at the Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on January 29 ahead of board exams that will start in February.

A student from Agra said PM Modi, “Many students move to other cities for studies suffer from homesickness and depression and how should parents and teachers they deal with it?” Modi considering depression as a very serious issue said, “In a country like India, depression among youth is very disturbing. The fundamental structure of Indian society has a very simple system of releasing depression but the change in this structure has affected it. Earlier, in joint family, a child who could not talk about certain things with his father could talk to their grand mother. Certain things that a child could not share with mother they could share it with grand mother or grand father etc. So, a child had several options to express. But in today’s world opportunities for expression is less and options for suppression is more. A child tries not to open up about certain issues he/she is dealing with it and suppresses their feelings.”

“This is the reason why a student’s mind is affected. A mind is like a pressure-cooker. If the pressure of thoughts, feelings, expression is suppressed a lot and is not released, the cooker can blasts,” he said.

Advice to parents

Parents should talk to their child in the way he/she likes. Children should be assured that their parents will understand what he wants and what he says even after he/she moves to a hostel. There should not be a communication gap.

But if the communication is poor and parents question only about how much marks he/she scored, where are they going, why are they returning late or with whom they are on call, this communication gap can affect very badly.

Depression takes time to attack. It does not occur suddenly. Parents should observe the changes their ward is going through. If it is negative, the child is not talking like the way he/she did, or he/she is eating too much than normal. This can be a sign of stress.

If the child is spending too much time alone or locks himself/herself inside his/her room and does not open up, parents should know that these unusual change can be a sign of depression and stress.

Moreover, he said, “If the parents are sending their ward to a new city they should try that they are connected with any relative or family and ask them for a get-together at least once a week.

‘When I was your age’

Parents should talk to their child once in a day and share their stories about ‘when I was your age’ what did I do ad how we used to deal with situations.

Counselling is important

Parents should feel free to take their ward for counselling to a counsellor even if they see a minor symptom of depression. They generally are afraid of society and tries to hide the fact that their child needs counselling. “This way, they can lose their child as well as their reputation.”

Advice to Students

PM Modi said to the students, “If a certain incident is bothering you too much and you are stressed due to certain things, move out and sit under a tree with a notebook.”

“Pen down all the incident that is going in your mind. Then tear the paper and keep it in your pocket, because you should follow ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ as well,” he said smiling.

“If you still do not feel better, write it down again and tear the paper again and repeat. I am sure this well relieve your stress on the paper and you will feel relaxed,” he advised.

Also, he advised the students living in a hostel to find at least one such friend or senior with whom you can talk everything and share your feelings who understands you.”

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 16:13 IST