e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Prasar Bharati sets up recruitment board

Prasar Bharati sets up recruitment board

According to an official order, Jagdish Upasane, who is director of Bharat Prakashan , would be the first chairperson of the six member Prasar Bharati Recruitment Board (PBRB).

education Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All India Radio (AIR) office, in New Delhi. (HT File Photo)
All India Radio (AIR) office, in New Delhi. (HT File Photo)
         

Three decades after its was set up, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati finally managed to form its own recruitment board that would address hiring needs.

According to an official order, Jagdish Upasane, who is director of Bharat Prakashan , would be the first chairperson of the six member Prasar Bharati Recruitment Board (PBRB).

Despite being an autonomous body, India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati did not have a recruitment board -- a key step towards addressing the staffing needs of Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR), according to people familiar with the matter.

Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, laid down the establishment of one or more recruitment boards, but it did not materialise because over the years the Union government and the public broadcaster were not on the same page over the modalities of setting up such a board.

“Prasar Bharati is supposed to be an autonomous body, yet it does not have a mechanism to hire its employees. Consequently, government officers belonging to other services generally come to work in Prasar Bharati on deputation. Over decades, the Prasar Bharati Recruitment Board could never be set up because the I&B ministry and the public broadcaster often had differences over its structure, or may be this reason or that,” a senior official had earlier told HT while requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar thanked I&B minister Prakasj Javadekar and secretary Amit Khare over the meeting of the long pending requirement.

tags
top news
LIVE: Amit Shah emphasises on use of Aarogya Setu, Itihaas apps to help map Covid
LIVE: Amit Shah emphasises on use of Aarogya Setu, Itihaas apps to help map Covid
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
‘Ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’: India urges China
‘Ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’: India urges China
Chinese propaganda that India’s ban on 59 apps is selective is misplaced: Officials
Chinese propaganda that India’s ban on 59 apps is selective is misplaced: Officials
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Defence Ministry’s nod to 33 new fighter jets including 21 Russian MiG-29
Defence Ministry’s nod to 33 new fighter jets including 21 Russian MiG-29
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In