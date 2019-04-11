Professor Najma Akhtar appointed first woman vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Professor Najma Akhtar was on Thursday appointed as the first woman vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, making her the first woman to hold the charge.

In exercise of powers conferred under Statutes of Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988, the President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of the JMI, has been pleased to appoint Prof Najma Akhtar, NIEPA, New Delhi as the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, for a period of five years, an official order said.

The other persons, who were shortlisted by the government for the post were SM Ishtiaque of IIT-Delhi and Furqan Qamar, currently the secretary-general of Association of Universities.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla is the chancellor of the varsity.

The varsity had been functioning without a VC after Talat Ahmad resigned from the post last year to join as the head of Kashmir University.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 21:03 IST